Former Donemana woman to stand in Assembly election

A FORMER Donemana woman has been selected by the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) to contest the upcoming Assembly election.

Elizabeth Neely, who was brought up in the village and now living in Newbuildings, will be running in the Foyle constituency.

Confirming her decision to run, the former health worker explained: “I was born in Londonderry in 1967 and after being raised in Donemana, I moved back to the area in 1986.

"I have lived in Newbuildings just on the outskirts the city for some 35 years.

“I worked in the health service for 14 years and cared for many clients in the city and Waterside area of Londonderry.

“In recent years I have pursued education and studied law at Magee university in Londonderry where I obtained a LMM."

The mother of six, who is also blessed with three grandchildren, was a former long-standing DUP supporter but feels her community has been let down by the party.

“Like many in Foyle I was a long standing DUP supporter and trusted them with my vote at every election," she continued.

"However, I feel that they have let me and the loyalist people down. Rather than simply complain about that or accept it I decided to do something about it and joined the one party which I saw taking a stand on the issues which mattered to me in October 2020, TUV.

“I feel the DUP have let unionists down by agreeing to an Irish sea border and implementing it without complaint for the sake of office."

“I am passionate about the removal of the sea border and building our links with the rest of the UK."

Elizabeth believes the loyalist community is increasing becoming isolated, adding that if elected, she will provide a strong voice for unionism.

“I am also keen to provide a voice for the Unionist community with is feeling increasingly isolated and ignored in Foyle," Elizabeth.

"We have a great history in Londonderry and I promise to demonstrate that that the No Surrender spirit remains undiminished among the minority community if returned as a representative for Foyle.

“With pan nationalism dominating the city it is important that the one Unionist returned in the city is prepared to fight hard for our community and to provide it with a strong and unapologetic voice.

"I know that many Unionists in Foyle have seen in Jim Allister someone who speaks up for them. I promise that if given the honour to be returned by the Unionists of Foyle I will be a strong advocate for their interests.

“Having worked for many years in the health care sector I am passionate about tackling the mental health issues which plague Foyle and will be a strong voice not just on the constitutional issues but on suicide prevention and the need for a detox centre in the city.”

Welcoming Elizabeth's selection, TUV leader Jim Allister said he is confident she is a strong candidate to take a seat for the party in next May's elections.

“I am delighted to be able to offer the people of Foyle the opportunity to vote for Elizabeth," he said.

"She brings a wealth of life experience and knows the challenges of ordinary people because she lived them.

"I have no doubt that she will be a passionate and effective voice for her community and I look forward to seeing her elected to serve Foyle in the next Assembly.”