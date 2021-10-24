Awards success for Woodvale Construction Company

OMAGH-based Woodvale Construction Company have enjoyed phenomenal success at the CEF Excellence Awards, with the virtual ceremony held on October 7.

The consistent quality of all the Woodvale Projects delivered by the teams has been recognised at this prestigious event.

Building in use award winner: Woodvale Construction Arvalee School & Resource Centre, Omagh

Woodvale Construction took home the Building in Use Award, sponsored by JP Corry, for their work on Arvalee School & Resource Centre in Omagh, which is the inaugural school on the planned Strule Campus.

Five years on from its completion, the judges were highly impressed at how the school had become such an integral part of the community – something that was sought from the very outset in its co-design with school staff and pupils.

Desmond Scott FCIOB, Chairman Woodvale Construction Company Ltd, said “Based in Omagh, we are proud that the Arvalee School and Resource Centre, which is the flagship school for the planned Strule Campus has been awarded the ‘Building in Use’ category, further demonstrating to stakeholders the longevity and built quality of Woodvale Construction.”

Restoration award winner: Woodvale Construction St Mary’s Church, Lavey

Woodvale Construction scooped the 2021 Restoration Award, sponsored by Sika, for their stunning work on St. Mary’s Church, Lavey. The winning project made a huge impression on the judges for its attention to detail, which seen Woodvale meticulously restore St. Mary’s Chapel to its former glory with time-honoured traditional skills and craftsmanship.

The result is so successful that the judges agreed it is difficult to tell the new from the old in the competed building, concluding that Woodvale Construction delivered a project of the highest quality that enhances both the church and the local community.

There was stiff competition in this category, finalists included:

Farrans Constructions – North West Multimodal Transport Hub, Londonderry

JPM Contracts - Carrickfergus Castle Great Tower Roof replacement

Tracey Brothers – Grand Opera House, Belfast

The winning project won significant praise from the judges for the mutual trust which was established with the client and entire supply chain to complete the development of five school buildings to such an exceptional standard.

Desmond Scott FCIOB, Chairman Woodvale Construction Company Ltd, said, “We undertook the project following the Carillion collapse and we committed to working collaboratively to deliver quality and significant value in this complex multiphased, multi-site project.

Being awarded two awards ‘GB & ROI Construction Award – Above £2.5m’ and the ‘Achieving Excellence in Partnering Award’ for this project is a tremendous achievement.”

Schools Bundle 5 Team: Robert Ewing, Gerard Harkin, Dermot Corrigan, Eugene McMenamin, Desmond Scott, Brian McCann, Paul Devine, Adrian Farry, Damian Logue, Eoghan Kerr and Pauric Kelly

Woodvale Construction was the deserving winner of the Achieving Excellence in Partnering Award, sponsored by Construction & Procurement Delivery (CPD), for the NDFA Schools Bundle 5 project.

This was the fourth win of this year’s CEF awards for Woodvale Construction, an astonishing achievement which the judges said showed how we have local construction firms that through their integrity, hard work and skills can improve the industry image damaged by historic failures. Desmond Scott FCIOB, Chairman Woodvale Construction Company Ltd, said “Winning four separate, independently judged categories is a testament to the consistency and workmanship Woodvale are renowned for across the Island of Ireland and the UK. We are proud of the team and the legacy of award-winning construction projects we are delivering, for future generations.”

Desmond Scott and Robert Ewing hosted a showcase event at the Silverbirch Hotel for the Site Teams in recognition of their support, commitment, and contribution to the success of the Company.

Desmond Scott Chairman reflected “construction has been my lifetime passion, for over 50 years from a young apprentice plumber. I feel personally honoured and elated by this magnificent achievement and I thank each and every member of the team for their dedication and commitment to making Woodvale Construction the success that it is.

The Woodvale Construction expansion into the Republic of Ireland and GB market has been driven by the Groups’ Managing Director Robert Ewing who has been instrumental in this next chapter of the Woodvale story.