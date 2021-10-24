Newry Variety Market's Rolling Street Feast this Halloween

EMBRACE the festive spirit this Halloween at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s foodie event at Newry Variety Market. The Rolling Street Feast takes place on Sunday 31 October from 1pm to 8pm and entry to the event is free.

The historic Newry Variety Market in John Mitchel Place will be abuzz with the sights and smells of autumn, with artisan food, award-winning locally produced craft beers and spirits, and a cookery demonstration by local chef Paul Cunningham from Mourne Larder — and of Great British Menu fame — all on the menu.

The cookery demonstration will take place from 5pm to 6.30pm. Denvir’s Coaching Inn, Downpatrick will provide bar facilities from 2pm to 8pm, serving local produce from our breweries and distilleries, and live musical entertainment is available from 6.30pm by local singer-songwriter Tommy McNulty. The whole family will also be entertained with children’s arts and crafts activities from 2pm to 5pm.

The brainchild of awarding winning artisan street food truck founders Colin and Bronagh Johnston from The Hatch, Newcastle, the Rolling Street Feast in Newry is the first of three planned events across the region in the coming months.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson Councillor Cathy Mason, said, “This is an exciting time of the year with children off school for the Halloween break and lots of people wanting to get outside and enjoy the crisp autumn evenings.

“The Council is delighted to be able to support this wonderful celebration of our local food and drink scene, providing entertainment for everyone, from live music, children’s arts and crafts, and of course a celebration of our local artisan food and drink producers.”

The Hatch’s Colin Johnston said, “The Rolling Street Feast celebrates everything local and shows that we have some of the best producers in Northern Ireland right on our doorstep from the farmers and food producers to the artisan street food that uses only farm quality assured meats. The bar will showcase only local beers and spirits with some of the best cocktails made by professional mixologists, with live entertainment provided by one of the best local musicians.”

The Rolling Street Feast event is supported through Tourism Northern Ireland’s Market led Product Development Programme. Speaking about the programme Ciaran Doherty, Head of Regions at Tourism NI said, “Enhancing the food and drink offer across Northern Ireland is a big focus for Tourism NI as we build our experience brand and create future demand. We are delighted to support the Rolling Street Feast under our market led Product Development Programme in partnership with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, which also aims to animate the visitor experience and encourage more opportunities for visitors to spend.”

Visitors are asked to observe the current COVID-19 guidelines. For further information see: https://www.visitmournemountains.co.uk/ Please also adhere to the one-way system, with entry from John Mitchel Place and exit to St Mary’s Street.

For more information about this and other events happening this Halloween, and more ideas of what to do and where to go in Visit Mourne, check out www.visitmournemountains.co.uk

Follow #VisitMourne on social media, Facebook @VisitMourneMountains, Instagram @VisitMourne and Twitter @VisitMourne.