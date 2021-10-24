Sixmilecross sewer's newly opened business displayed on London billboards

A PROFESSIONAL sewer who recently set up shop in Sixmilecross has had her business advertised on London billboards, after she was successful in a competition on Radio X.

Ciara Tierney, who runs 'Life's A Stitch' in Sixmilecross, had her business picked out by none other than Radio X DJ Chris Moyles to be displayed on billboards in London last month.

The win came after she submitted a short bio on her newly opened business for Mr Moyle's consideration in the 'Bossing It' competition.

In the bio, she explained how she had opened up shop in Sixmilecross after spotting a definite need for her stitching services in the local area.

She explained: "It was a welcome boost, especially when I have only been a few months! My business was being advertised in London, and it was surreal seeing my business name on a billboard, with The Shard in the background!

"I came across the competition online, and decided to give it a go, and I'm glad I did!"

And while Ciara has yet to receive any calls from London clients wishing to avail of her stitching services in Sixmilecross, she has a wealth of local business to keep her busy!

"The idea came due to lockdown. I had been sewing since my early teens, and at start of pandemic, I got involved in the NI scrubs initiative, where I made scrubs for health workers.

"This made me realise how few people can actually sew locally, and it gave me a wee push top start into it and do a bit more. I really enjoy it so that's a bonus, and I started doing off it for home for friends and family.

"In July of this year, I took the plunge and took on the lease for the premises in Sixmilecross. Overall, it's been mental since then! Needless to say, opening at the end of a global pandemic wasn't easy, but at present I a very busy and I couldn't be happier!"