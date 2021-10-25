Frightful fun for all at Hallowena 2021

THE People’s Park, Ballymena will host one of the scariest nights of the year on Friday, October 29, from 6pm to 8.30pm.

The free event, organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, will thrill and chill with a packed programme of spooktacular activities for your little monsters to enjoy, with a huge walking dragon, fire juggling display, a fancy dress competition, a kiddies funfair, live music from The VIPs and a spooky illumination trail.

You can sink your fangs into some sweet treats or tasty hot food to beat those Halloween hunger pangs, while the fun and festivities will finish with a fangtastic fireworks finale at 8.15pm.

Why not have your own #MEAdventure in the park? Outdoor areas including the brand new play equipment will be accessible during the event and there will be a free kiddies fun fair to entertain your little terrors.

Wandering ghouls and spine tingling figures will be ready to spook you at every turn with a few hair-raising special additions.

Follow the extended spooky illumination trail throughout the park and bump into some familiar characters along the way!

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, encouraged everyone to join in the Hallowena fun: “It is a great delight for us to be able to safely welcome our community to events this year and the Hallowena celebrations are always among the most popular on Council’s entertainment programme.

“There is literally something for ghosts and goblins of all ages to enjoy on Friday 29 October in the stunning People’s Park in Ballymena, and I am really excited about the evening.

“I am privileged to welcome everyone in our community to the park for some spooktacular fun, and I encourage those attending to observe the necessary public health guidelines so that we can protect ourselves and those around us.”

There are over 2000 off-street car park spaces within a 10-minute walk of People’s Park so make an evening of it with a visit to any of the fantastic shops or restaurants in the town.

Parking for blue badge holders is available from 6pm at the People’s Park council car park off the Ballymoney Road.

To help with a safe set-up of the site People’s Park will be closed to all members of the public on Friday 29 October until the event starts at 6pm.

For everyone’s safety dogs, alcohol or fireworks are not permitted in the park and under 16s must have a responsible adult with them.

Admission is free and no tickets are required.

Visitors to the Hallowena event are asked to use the hand sanitisers provided and observe social distancing. Temperature scanning will take place on entry to the park.

Please do not attend the event if you have any symptoms of Coronavirus. More information on COVID-19 safety measures, including lateral flow testing, can be found at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk

Visit midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Hallowena for regular updates ahead of the big night.

Throughout 2021, Council is hosting a programme of events under the NI 100 umbrella to celebrate 100 years since the formation of Northern Ireland.

These events, exhibitions and community initiatives are all aimed at showcasing and championing culture, heritage, education, history, and future prosperity throughout the Mid and East Antrim Borough.