Borough reaps what it sows!

MP Paul Girvan reckons that South Antrim is cream of the crop following notable success in this year’s Ulster in Bloom Awards!

The Ulster in Bloom competition showcases horticultural and environmental excellence by local communities - and the Borough certainly came up smelling of roses.

“Once again towns and villages across South Antrim have achieved tremendous success at the Ulster in Bloom Awards,” he beamed.

“The horticultural and environmental excellence of our local towns and villages is clear to see and is only made possible by the dedication and hard work of local volunteers.

“Randalstown secured the wonderful double achievement of Best Small Town and the Translink 25thAnniversary Commemorative Bed, a fitting recognition of how wonderful the town looks.

“Antrim was awarded second place in the Best Town Award - a fantastic result in a hugely competitive field.

“The village of Ballynure has now ensured the best small village in Northern Ireland is in South Antrim too, through their first place result in the Best Small Village Award.

“I wish to pay a special tribute to Helen Boyd, on her award as Community Champion. Helen has been to the fore in the continued success of Tidy Randalstown and her award is richly deserved.

“I also wish to pay tribute to all those involved in these tremendous results and thank local communities throughout South Antrim for their unwavering dedication to ensure South Antrim is in bloom.”

Among the local Special Award winners were McConnells Bar in Doagh.

Speaking this week, the judges heaped praise on the winners.

They also singled out local womanHelen Boyd, explaining that her Community Champion Award was in recognition of ‘the lasting and positive difference she has made to her local area by embracing the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ ethos’.

Translink Chairman Michael Wardlow said the winners had certainly reaped what they sowed.

“Translink is proud of its long-standing role in Ulster in Bloom and it’s great to see the competition grow each year, with 125 entries representing all local council areas as well as 24 bus and train stations entering this year,” he said.

“It is heartening to see such fantastic demonstrations of community spirit in action, especially given the challenging times everyone has experienced.

“These awards clearly highlight the pride so many have for their local areas.

“The time and dedication given to creating such beautiful spaces is commendable.

“It’s also great to see so much biodiversity and a focus on sustainability, whether through the use of wildflowers or community allotments, this goes hand in hand with Translink’s Climate Positive Strategy to create a cleaner, greener world for generations to come.

“Our winners demonstrate a true Ulster in Bloom ethos with their skill and enthusiasm to improve their local environment for local people and visitors to enjoy.

“On behalf of Translink, I’d like to congratulate all our Ulster in Bloom Champions.”