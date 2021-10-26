Mervyn retires after 40 firefighting years

AFTER 40-years serving the Roe Valley area, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service crew commander Mervyn Quigg has 'got the axe' from his firefighter colleagues.

Having worked alongside over 60 firefighters in Limavady alone, and many more from neighbouring stations and districts, Mervyn Quigg was presented with a plaque with a mounted fire axe as he retires after four decades.

Mervyn has served in the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service for 40 years, joining as a firefighter in 1981, quickly progressing to became a Crew Commander within a few years.

He served through the worst of the Troubles, into better times and remained a calm and competent officer throughout.

Outside of work he has been involved in the local community, mainly within his own Church and particularly in the Boys Brigade.

Mervyn was awarded the MBE a few years ago for his tireless contribution to the local community over the years.

On Saturday night (October 23) Watch Commander James McCallion paid tribute to Mervyn at a presentation dinner at Moonlight Restaurant.

Firefighting colleagues and senior officers from the Western Area District HQ all paid tribute to the long serving firefighter.

