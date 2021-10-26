Mid and East Antrim gets ready to bring innovation to the world

THIS year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week will see budding businesses across Mid and East Antrim inspired to think big and take on global markets as we recover post pandemic.

The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates an array of programmes in 180 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business.

Global Entrepreneurship Week this year takes place 8-14 November 2021 and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is running a collection activities, competitions and events.

Mayor Cllr William McCaughey said: “The week long events programme inspires millions each year to explore their potential while fostering connections and increasing collaboration within their ecosystems to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen communities.

“It has been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded and we now look ahead to the serious work of rebooting our communities and our economies for a better, more sustainable and equitable post-pandemic world.

“We all need to seize the opportunity to reboot and help those most severely impacted by the economic downturn, rethink together as one global ecosystem and to regenerate lost jobs while helping all economies to rise on an incoming tide of entrepreneurial potential.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to nurturing the abundance of talent it has to achieve bigger and better things for business and benefit the economy as a whole.”

Some of the free events taking place include pop-up shops across town centres, competitions to win business mentoring, podcasts with experts outlining how to boost your business, networking breakfasts, workshops on digital promotion, online sessions about tendering for lucrative contracts and many more.

A full list of events happening across Mid and East Antrim is available here: https://bit.ly/3B0hLF0