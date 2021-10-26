Limavady High pupil survives cardiac arrest thanks to hero brother

A LIMAVADY High School pupil’s family, whose 13-year-old daughter survived a cardiac arrest in the middle of the night, is backing a campaign urging defibrillator owners to register their devices on a national database.

Lucy King suffered the ordeal in February last year and it was thanks to the quick actions of her family who quickly began CPR and ran to find the nearest defibrillator that she survived.



The Limavady High pupil’s family are urging defibrillator owners to register them with The Circuit – The National Defibrillator Network - a database which connects defibrillators to NHS ambulance services across the UK, so that in those crucial moments when someone is having a cardiac arrest they can be accessed quickly to help more people survive.



Since The Circuit first went live with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) in February 2020 it has directed 999 emergency callers at the scene of a cardiac arrest to the nearest defibrillator in their community 582 times.



