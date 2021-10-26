Vandals target Melvin Arena

ESCALATING anti-social behaviour on the grounds of Melvin Arena has resulted in significant damage to the Strabane sporting facility, with council warning those involved they face prosecution.

The upgraded facility at Ballycolman Estate boasts a 200-seater covered spectator stand, improved changing facilities, entrance booths, turnstiles and toilet provision.

Unveiled during the summer, the £1.15m project was heralded as a major boost for the future of footballing provision locally as it met IFA Intermediate Premiership standards.

The home ground of Strabane Athletic, it has become a magnet for young people to congregate in large groups.

Additional interim measures to secure the site are now being implemented by council in a bid to combat the behaviour, but a local MLA says CCTV should be also erected.

According to local residents, they are being tortured on a nightly basis by youths accessing the site and playing loud music, while considerable damage has been caused to the arena’s facilities.

Council have confirmed that the gates and turnstiles at the site have been vandalised and the locking mechanisms damaged, while seats within the stand have also been broken.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, says the vandalism and disruption is impacting the lives of local people living adjacent and the antics are occurring "almost every night".

He has called on Derry City and Strabane District Council to install security cameras around the facility.

“Those responsible must realise this is your own town and you’re causing issues for local people and those who rely on these facilities every day," the local MLA said.

"It has taken considerable work, efforts and investment to develop these facilities. No one has the right to damage any property.

“What is worse is that there is now vandalism on the site."

Mr McCrossan said he has also spoken with the PSNI on the issue and has asked them to monitor the area every night.

"Whoever is doing this is harming a community facility and causing expense to the ratepayers," he added..

"They should be ashamed of themselves. I’ve called on the council to secure the site with CCTV and with greater restrictions to the entry of the complex."

Strabane Sinn Féin councillor, Michaela Boyle, has similarly called for an end to the ongoing behaviour.

"I have been liaising with council following vandalism to the turnstiles gates at the new arena pitch and have had it confirmed today (Tuesday) that roller shutters are to be now installed across the turnstiles and the adjoining fencing raised as interim additional security measures," she said.

"It is terrible that just a few short months on from the opening of new state of the £1.15m council facility that these further security measures are now having to undertaken with the situation to be kept under further review.

"As well as this vandalism local residents have also been at the receiving end of this anti-social behaviour as well as having to contend with loud music being played in the vicinity on a regular disturbing their peace.

“There is an onus on all of us, community representatives, elected representatives, the service users and the relevant authorities to work together and engage with those who are involved in the destruction of our new facilities and accompanying anti-social behaviour and to work together to ensure that no further damage is caused within the grounds of the arena."

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that it is aware of a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour causing damage at the site.

The spokesperson said that officers are carrying out a full assessment of the damage caused and contractors were on site on Friday to secure access.

She added that council will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with the PSNI.

"These acts of vandalism and destruction are extremely regrettable on a council owned facility that is widely used by the local community in Strabane," the spokesperson said.

"We have taken measures to secure the site and put as many preventative measures in place as possible.

"Council would like to take this opportunity to remind those engaging in vandalism or other criminal behaviour that they will face prosecution."