Animal welfare appeal in Drumalane area

Chris Brennan

Reporter:

Chris Brennan

Email:

chris.brennan@newrydemocrat.com

AN appeal goes out to those using fireworks in the Drumalane area of Newry - think of the welfare of all animals.

The Democrat has been contacted by residents in the area who have voiced their concern in regard of the use of fireworks and the potential to harm animals.

“This is a problem which has been ongoing for years,” explained one resident

“There is a young foal with it’s mother in a nearby field and it’s only a matter of time before one of them is seriously injured.

“The foal is only six months old.

“Animals get frightened by the noise of fireworks and take refuge in any place which they think is safe.

“No one wants to take the fun out of Hallowe’en but spare a thought for the poor animals.”

