Western Trust supports Thank a Cleaner Day!

THE Western Trust supported Thank Your Cleaners Day on Wednesday of last week by acknowledging cleaners and all support services staff working in hospitals and community facilities across the Western Trust area.

Cleaners and support services staff are playing a major role in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic. They keep our wards and facilities clean and reduce the spread of infection. They play a huge part in ensuring our safety and keeping us comfortable. Without them, we couldn’t maintain our services.

If you are a Western Trust cleaner, or indeed a porter, cook or support services worker – be proud of yourself, not just today but every day – thank you!

Fred Nawn, of Unison - Omagh and Fermanagh branch said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the work of our domestic services colleagues.

"We have provided 10 vouchers for a draw on the South West Acute Hospital and community sites, and 10 vouchers for the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex and community sites.