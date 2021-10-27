Council secures £16m for Levelling Up Fund projects

NEWS that Derry City and Strabane District Council has secured over £16m for three exciting redevelopment projects, as part of the UK wide Levelling Up Fund, has been welcomed by the Mayor.

Funding in excess of £16m has been secured by the council to progress with the Daisyfield Community Sports Hub (Redevelopment) £4.2m; Derg Active (Community Infrastructure Development) £6.4m and the Acorn Farm St Columb’s Park Regeneration project (Sustainability and Community Development) £5.6m.

The announcement was made today as part of the government’s autumn budget by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak who said the cash injections were designed to help "restore the pride people feel in the places they call home."

A total of £4.8 billion in Levelling Up Funding was announced across the UK, with Northern Ireland receiving £49m and Derry City and Strabane District Council receiving a third of that allocation, in excess of £16m.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke welcomed the funding announcement, describing it as hugely significant.

He said the fact that this council area secured such a significant proportion of the budget was very positive.

“I am absolutely delighted that we have benefited from over £16m of funding for these three community and regeneration projects.

"It is excellent news for everyone involved in the application process and I want to congratulate everyone involved in bringing forward these project bids.

“This is a really positive good news story for our council area that will see a much needed cash injection to bring to fruition these exciting initiatives.”

The projects that secured funding are:

Daisyfield Community Sports Hub This project will see the regeneration of the Daisyfield pitches with the development of: a single storey sports centre with facilities for fitness classes, boxing, snooker and social area: six block changing room facility; upgrade to the exiting natural 100m x 50 m grass pitch; a FIFA 1 Star synthetic multi use games area; and car park and associated supporting infrastructure.

Derg Active: The project is an integrated economic, health and well-being, social and environmental project focused on the rural town of Castlederg incorporating the following elements: high quality public realm scheme in the Diamond; upgraded pitched at Mitchel Park for local gaelic and soccer teams; outdoor gym equipment; new play facility enhancing the heritage site at Castle Park; upgrade to event space at Castle Park; upgrades to outdoor events space at Castle Park; upgrades to Greenways connecting Castle Park & Castlederg town centre; and the creation of two parklets including one in the Diamond in the town centre.

Acorn Farm St Columb’s park project: The regeneration of St Columbs Park was endorsed by Council. The project will see the regeneration of the former Ministry of Defence site off St Columbs Park into an urban growing space (Acorn Farm) within the city, a new gate lodge, enhanced car parking, wider environmental improvements to include play provision, enhanced biodiversity signage and landscaping. The focus will be to develop a high quality innovative urban food growing hub; learning and skills development centre (Green Skills Academy); sustainable food events venue; high quality sustainable visitor infrastructure and experience; and support infrastructure.

