Santa set for Omagh Eye at first Omagh Winter Wonderland!

Christmas will be just a little bit extra special this year and after the past 20 months why not?

A magical 'Winter Wonderland' opens its doors on December 3 at Omagh’s O’Neills Healy Park on the Gortin Road running until January 2.

The grounds well known for hosting major sporting events will welcome Santa, his elves and reindeers with a stunning “Omagh Eye”, (The Ferris Wheel one of the biggest of it’s kind outside of London) amusement park and a cracking Christmas market with Fibrus Networks Hyperfast Fibre Broadband confirmed as the main sponsors.

'Omagh’s Winter Wonderland' will be a first for the region and has already attracted lots of interest from families who will want to visit the big man himself Santa in a very special location and potential stall holders with the focus on local crafts.

The organising team have also confirmed a beer tent (to meet and greet friends this Christmas in a unique setting), live stage and several other surprise attractions over the month of December.

Welcoming the support of Fibrus, director of the Omagh Winter Wonderland, Conor Sally, outlined their plans: “We are delighted that Fibrus have come on board with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and the national lottery to bring something really special to the West indeed it is a first for the area. Between our stalls, Santa’s trail, amusements, beer tent and live stage we will have something for everyone on their own doorsteps and of course it’s here for a month so they can come back again and again, I know the 'Omagh Eye' will be a real experience.”

The link with the Fibrus brand is a natural fit for the first Omagh Winter Wonderland, as Jemma Dougherty, PR and marketing expert with the locally based broadband provider explained: "Connecting individuals and communities is at the heart of what we do at Fibrus. We are absolutely delighted to be supporting the Omagh Winter Wonderland, a magical Christmas extravaganza, which will be a special place for families to connect and make happy memories this festive season.

"The fun filled Winter Wonderland caters for the whole family and encapsulates the joy and magic of this time of year. We hope the work Fibrus is doing to bring full-fibre broadband to homes and villages across rural Northern Ireland will help spread keep families connected and spread this festive cheer."

The month-long wonderland will be a welcome boost for the local community said Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chairman Errol Thompson.

"It is vital we have events like this for the community and to bring in people from outside of our area. This event will bring in people from outside Omagh and Fermanagh and it will uplift people again, lifting their spirits as we go towards the Christmas period," he said.

Omagh Chamber of Commerce and industry president, Colm Broderick, said welcoming families from outside the Omagh area to the festive attraction will certainly add to the Omagh economy.

"It will bring together the community and traders from all over the country and it will be an opportunity for our town to shine while bringing extra foot fall to the area. We would like to encourage; craft, gift and food vendors to get in touch and book a stall. We look forward to hearing all the details about the event in the coming weeks," explained Mr Broderick.

While the Omagh Eye, one of the biggest in the country, will be a star attraction this December, the Santa trail which will feature specialist lighting from local firm Galaxy as well as real reindeers and elves, and is certain to generate real excitement for youngsters and their families in the build up to the big day.

To get the local community involved throughout the month organisers are seeking local talent to join in the fun with a request for any group involved in singing, drama, carols or dance. To book a slot or make contact they are asked to send for details from entertainment@omaghstendas.com

Admission to the Omagh Winter Wonderland site will be free with the hope families will come back a couple of times over the month, booking details for Santa’s Trail, special pre booking deals for the amusements and the Omagh Eye are all available on the Omagh Winter Wonderland Facebook page or by emailing entertainment@omaghstendas.com