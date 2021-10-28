Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald officially opens new Newry Office

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has today officially opened the new office of Sinn Féin representatives Liz Kimmins MLA and Mickey Brady MP.

Speaking at the official opening, the Sinn Féin President said;

“I’m delighted to officially open Liz and Mickey’s new office, right here in the heart of Newry. This office is already a bustling resource for the community and I wish Liz, Mickey and the Sinn Féin team here, all the best in their new digs.

“This is an exciting time for Newry and an exciting time for Ireland. As we counter the twin threats of Brexit and Covid-19, Sinn Féin’s priority will be to put workers and families first. Liz, Mickey and the whole Sinn Féin team here will do exactly that.

“On top of that, the debate on a new and united Ireland continues to grow and thrive. This area has, as much as anywhere, felt the sting of partition and being cut off from your natural hinterland. The people of Newry and Armagh know that north-south cooperation makes sense. They know that Irish unity makes sense and they know that now is the time to plan for Irish unity.”

Echoing her Party President, Liz Kimmins MLA said;

“It’s great to have Mary Lou back in the constituency to open our new office. We were well served by our old office on Patrick Street, but our growth and the number of constituents we deal with means we had to upgrade our facilities.

“We now have a new, vibrant, fit for purpose office, right in the heart of Newry. We’ll be able to offer an ever better service to the community with this new office and, as ever, our doors are open to everyone.”

Mickey Brady MP concluded;

“As we emerge out of Covid it’s essential that recovery is fair and Sinn Féin’s priority will be to put workers and families first.

“The delivery of key projects for Newry; such as our city centre park, the Southern Relief Road and key regeneration initiatives; and the delivery of improved public services, including housing, health and education, will remain Sinn Féin’s focus and our priority in the time ahead.”