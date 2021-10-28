Green light for new £4m Lidl Northern Ireland store in Omagh

LIDL Northern Ireland has been given the green light to commence construction of a brand new £4 million state-of-the-art concept store at its existing site on James Street, Omagh, which will see the store more than double in size.

Occupying a site of 4,046 sq. metres – including an expansive sales floor of 2,205 sq. metres – the expanded store will create an additional 15 new retail jobs when it opens in August 2022 and support a further 200 jobs during construction and development.

Plans to modernise and extend the store were granted approval this week by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council following an extensive community consultation. Construction plans include the demolition of a neighbouring pub and private dwelling to make way for the dramatically enhanced store.

Located at the busy junction of Dromore Road and James Street, the new-look Lidl store will incorporate a 113-space car park with two electric vehicle charging points, complementary landscaping and a large warehouse.

Built to the retailer’s pioneering and award-winning ‘concept’ design, which prioritises sustainability, spacious, wide aisles, long tills, restrooms, employee and baby-changing facilities, customers can look forward to a modern shopping experience with an expanded product range.

Chris Speers, Regional Property Executive for Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “Since first opening in Omagh in 2003, Lidl Northern Ireland has played a key role serving and supporting the local community. I’m delighted to confirm that we have received full approval from the Council to proceed with our expansion plans. Following a previous renovation and refurbishment in 2013, Omagh is now set to benefit from an enhanced new store as part of our dedicated project to rejuvenate older existing stores."Omagh is an important location for us, serving a thriving community base and benefitting from the A5 commuter corridor which brings even more shoppers through our doors. I’m thrilled to move forward now with construction and I look forward to welcoming 15 new members to our team and bringing local shoppers even more choice of quality products at unbeatable value.”

The announcement marks Lidl Northern Ireland’s latest move in expanding and enhancing its footprint across the region, now boasting 41 stores across its local network.

Earlier this year, Lidl Northern Ireland confirmed an investment of more than £26 million into the North West region earlier this year, with the first of three new stores opening in July at Buncrana Road in Derry-Londonderry.

Confirmed as Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket by Kantar, with 12.2% year-on-year sales growth in 2021, the retailer contributes around £180 million a year to the local economy, sustaining 3,500 jobs while buying and exporting as much as £290 million worth of local goods and products.

The company employs more than 1,000 employees across its 41-strong store network and Regional Distribution Centre in Nutt’s Corner, Co. Antrim.

For more information visit www.lidl-ni.co.uk