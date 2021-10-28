Amnesty plans: Boris Johnston urged to show 'backbone' by Rev Alan Irwin

Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk

REV Alan Irwin, whose father and uncle were killed by the IRA, has called on Boris Johnston to have a 'backbone' and scrap amnesty plans.

The Lack minister was commenting at an event at Corick House, Clogher, organised by South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), where BEREAVED family members of UDR personnel who lost their lives as a result of terrorism made clear their opposition to the proposed statute of limitations by the UK government.

A total of 264 UDR soldiers were murdered during the Troubles.

Full story in next week's Tyrone Constitution newspaper.

