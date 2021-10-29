Dunclug Memorial Mural brings HOPE to local community

A MEMORIAL Mural was unveiled at Dunclug last week, which will act as a tribute to those from the local area who have sadly passed away.

The brightly coloured HOPE mural, which means Hold On Pain Ends, was painted by artist Eoin McGinn, and is both a tribute to those who have passed and a beacon of hope to those who remember them.

The project involved a collaboration with the landowners, Northern Ireland Housing Executive, the Supporting Communities organisation, local councillors, community representatives, local residents and young people from the Dunclug area.

Artist Eoin McGinn held a number of workshops with around 15 teenagers from the estate.

He told the Guardian: "We wanted to create a Memorial Mural which would concentrate on the theme of promoting positive mental health.

"The young people wanted to create a piece of artwork with the names of people from the community who had passed and I showed them some examples of other wall art.

"They had great energy, ideas and input and they chose the concept and the colours.

"The project took a few weeks to complete and I think it's a nice, bright, colourful tribute which is relevant to the whole community."

Chair of Dunclug Youth Forum, and Dunclug Partnership Committee Member, Kevin McCrudden, said he was delighted to see the poignant mural completed.

He explained: "The mural has been painted on a Northern Ireland Electricity substation, which unfortunately in the past has been a target for anti-social behaviour.

"We have had several meetings about this location for a number of years and Cllr Rodney Quigley came up with the suggestion that a mural be painted here.

"We went forward with this idea and gave young people from the community the chance to help with the design, and this is how the HOPE mural came about.

"It bears the names of a number of young people from the area who have sadly passed and is a fitting memorial as it was young people who developed this idea.

"The artist Eoin McGinn painted and brought to life these young kids’ ideas and this mural is a welcome addition to the area."

Independent Cllr Rodney Quigley commented: "We had a meeting a few months ago due to incidents of anti-social behaviour, including fires, at this particular location.

"NIE owns the substation and there was no prospect of closing it off or fencing it off as it was deemed to be well enough protected.

"We had to come up with a solution.

"There have been so many young lives lost over the past number of years and I suggested that it would be fitting to have some sort of memorial to remember all these young lives lost.

"We wanted to involve young people to create a sense of belonging. We want this to be something you will stop, look at and think twice.

"A lot of these names on this wall are good friends of the people who live here and it spans the generations.

"I think the finished product really is a fantastic job and it is looking really, really well.

"The artist and the community have created an amazing mural."

SDLP Cllr Eugene Reid commented: "We have organised meetings for the last two years regarding this space.

"We have been motivated by Mr Kevin McCrudden and the local community who have worked hard to try and keep this place tidy.

"Work to the mural has been going on for about a month and it has remained untouched.

"This artwork is very much welcomed and it certainly looks a lot better than it did before.

"It is very sad to see the list of names of young people who have passed and if you look at the names, you can see it is very much a generational thing.

"One of the names on there is a young woman, Joanne Ramsey, who would have been in her 50s now. Then, there is Michael McIlveen who was just 15 years old.

"The circumstances of how this mural came about are very sad.

“I think this mural is a fitting way for the local community to remember all those young people who have passed."

Gillian Reid, of Supporting Communities - who helped fund the project, said: "We work with various community groups and I help with funding applications in relation to community development.

"I think this mural is just brilliant. It is stunning and very emotional when you look at all these names.

"It is heartbreaking and these names make it very real.

"I think this a very unique piece of art and it may be the first of its kind in the area.

"The artist has done an amazing job alongside the young people of this area and it is a real credit to them. They should be extremely proud of themselves."

John Read, Good Relations Officer with NIHE, said: "We, at NIHE, received an application from the local community group regarding this project.

"We have previously worked with the community on projects in this area, including the reimaging of the tunnel at Dunclug.

"In my role, I focus on the reimaging of areas and we were happy to approve this application.

"We sought permission from NIE for the project to go ahead and the resulting mural is very good.

"It is hoped that this will encourage young people to look after this area and the memorial, and in turn, reduce any further incidents in the area.

"The Housing Executive has worked with various community groups on similar projects, although this may be the first of its kind in Ballymena."

The full list of names on the mural are:

Joanne Ramsey, Anthony Dowds, Niki Williamson, Kiera Lynch, Greg Brett, Kelly Brett, Kieran McKeown, Johnny McIlwee, Alan Ramsey, Paul McKeown, Owen McKeown, Jordan McPeake, Shaciara McDowell, Kyle McLaughlin, Mark Brown, Christopher Harrington, Michael McIlveen.