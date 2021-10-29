Hayley swims the English Channel .. in Lough Neagh!

A Ballymena woman has raised over £700 for charity after swimming the length of the English Channel in Lough Neagh.

Hayley Millar turns 40 this month and wanted to ‘give herself a present that would also be a gift to others’.

Hayley also felt compelled to do something special in memory of her beloved and much missed granny, Madge Orr, who the family lost to dementia in 2019.

That’s why she decided to take on the Swim for Dementia challenge, giving herself 40 days to swim 22 miles, the approximate distance of crossing the English Channel!

Hayley started swimming on September 7 and crossed the finish line on Sunday, to celebrate her 40th birthday, watched on by family, friends and swimming group the Antrim Chilli Dippers.

After weeks of swimming in all weathers, Hayley was welcomed over the line with a tow float guard of honour and was sung Happy Birthday in the water, before being taken off for a celebratory lunch.

You can still donate at ww.justgiving.com/fundraising/

SwimforDementia-HayleyMillar