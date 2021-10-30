Council to host spooktacular Halloween programme of events across district

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has lined up a spooktacular Halloween with a number of fang-tastic events taking place across the district later this month.

'Halloween on the High Street' will take place on Saturday, October 30, in Enniskillen and Omagh town centres.

A range of free spooky entertainment will be on offer in both town centres from 11am to 4.30pm including Halloween themed music and drama performances and the 'Feast of the Dead' frights for adults and children aged 8 years and over to discover around the town centres.

A number of Halloween themed shows and activities, suitable for children and young people, will also take place at The Ardhowen, Enniskillen and the Strule Arts Centre Omagh, over the Halloween period, while Enniskillen Castle will play host to jumping clay workshops and the 'Witch Witch is Witch' trail.

For further information and booking please visit the venue websites or telephone the venues directly at www.ardhowen.com (028 66325440), www.struleartscentre.co.uk (028 82247831) and www.enniskillencastle.co.uk (028 66325000).

While the Marble Arch Caves Wicked Witch Trail and Omagh Leisure Complex Halloween camps are both fully booked, guided cave tours continue to be available over the Halloween period and new experiences shall be offered throughout the autumn winter season.

The swimming pool, sensory room, Nemo's Reef and Ely Alley indoor play areas will be open at Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen as well as leisure facilities at Omagh Leisure Complex.

For further information and booking please contact the Marble Arch Caves and leisure centres directly.

A range of events organised by local community groups and organisations, supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, will also take place across the district.

The council awarded more than £9,000 to 38 community groups and organisations following a public call for Expressions of Interest for Halloween events and activities so Halloween can be celebrated within local communities through various activities including fancy dress parties, Halloween discos, pumpkin carving, art workshops plus much more.

Speaking about the Halloween programme of events, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, councillor Errol Thompson said: "Earlier this year the council agreed that the traditional fireworks display would not take place this Halloween due to the ongoing Covid-19 health pandemic and the uncertainty at that time of restrictions that may be in place at the end of October.

"Instead, the council has focused its efforts on offering a range of small-scale family activities in addition to providing financial support for a range of community events across the district.

"A number of these events have already proved popular with a steady stream of bookings while others have already sold out.

"I would encourage people to book their activity, where required, soon to avoid disappointment."

For further information please visit the council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com or contact the relevant venue directly.