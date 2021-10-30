Gillygooley PS urges community to rally behind fight to save school from closure

GILLYGOOLEY Primary School is asking for the support of the community as it fights against the proposed closure of the rural school.

The Education Authority (EA) has passed a proposal for the discontinuance of Gillygooley Primary School with effect from August 22 or as soon as possible thereafter.

The public consultation closes the week commencing November 20 and the school is urging members to show their support for Gillygooley PS.

"We have been through our Pre-Publication Consultation where members of the school community, teachers, staff, and the Board of Governors were all invited to respond to their consultation to either agree or disagree with the proposal," said Louise Smith, the secretary of the Parent Teacher Association.

"We had an overwhelming response of support to keep our school open; however they still moved to publish a Public Consultation, which is where we are at now.

"The EA are very vague in the fact that they can state they can save money by closing our school; however they still have to pay staff, they need to provide transport for pupils to another school, which for the majority of pupils at the moment, they do not have to provide thus this will be an extra cost for closing as opposed to a saving.

"The EA states that 'the operation cost of Gillygooley PS will be a cost-saving from this proposal.'

"But the detail does not give any breakdown of the savings nor an overall figure. As this is public money, aren’t we entitled to this information?

"Should they not have a cost breakdown on how much can be saved in year one, year two, etc?

"As there are no figures available to us, could it be that the additional costs involved could outweigh the savings?

"Surely before a rural school is closed with the detrimental effects this can have on the local community EA should be required to produce more detailed financial figures.

"Even if this closure of Gillygooley Primary School does not have a direct impact on you the reader, we need your support.

"We urge you to consider the detrimental effect this will have on our young people, local rural community and surrounding areas."

Gillygooley PS has been a vital part of rural life for over 80 years educating children including our parents and grandparents, stresses Ms Smith.

"Why should we let the Department take this away from us?

"The Government is taking away our choice as to where we educate our children and this is not okay.

"Many great friendships have been formed and memories made here at Gillygooley Primary School and we are relying on out the community to get behind us to stop this proposal and one way you can help is to respond to the consultation.

"Responses can be sent to - dps@education-ni.gov.uk or posted to Area Planning Policy Team, Department of Education, Rathgael House, Balloo Road, Bangor, Co Down, BT19 7PR. Subject: Gillygooley Primary School DP602."

In the current climate, Gillygooley PS has small classes which has meant little to no disruption to the children’s education during Covid-19, Ms Smith continued.

"No bubbles have had to be sent home from school or to isolate. The numbers here are far more manageable to keep our children safe.

"The Education Authority and Department of Education are stating that our children are at a disadvantage by attending a rural school; however they have no evidence or research to back this up. They do not have any benchmarking where they can demonstrate my child’s education is lacking compared to if they attended a larger school.

"There is no doubt that some children may thrive in a larger environment but what about those children that need a smaller nurturing environment to thrive? That choice is being taken away from us as parents and in the process, the Department of Education are changing the landscape of Rural Communities all over Northern Ireland.

"Gillygooley Primary School provides many initiatives and clubs for the children such as Gardening Club, Cookery Club, Lego Club, Dane Club, Guitar Lessons and Musical Pathways.

"They have created a ZEN DEN which is a safe and calm space within the school which has been created to promote mindfulness and wellbeing.

"Pupils have the opportunity to attend this every week and they really enjoy the opportunity.

"There are hens on-site during the spring and summer months - the children collect the eggs and they are then used during Breakfast Club and Cookery Club. All the children look after the hens giving all the children a sense of responsibility.

"CORE NI are on-site weekly to carry our PE and wellbeing with the children."

In response, a spokesperson for EA said: "In proposing the discontinuance of Gillygooley Primary School, the Education Authority undertook pre-publication consultations with the staff, governors and parents/guardians of Gillygooley PS on November 21, 2019, to February 18, 2020, and a re-fresh on May 6, 2021, to July 1, 2021.

"Following the pre-publication consultations, the Education Authority published a Case for Change on the Education Authority's website: www.eani.org.uk/school-management/

area-planning/development-proposals/

gillygooley-primary-school.

"The Case for Change details the background, sustainability assessment and rationale for the Education Authority proposing the discontinuance of Gillygooley Primary School as well as providing a summary of responses received and emerging themes raised through the Education Authority's pre-publication consultations.

"Development Proposal No 602 was published on September 22, 2021, which commenced a two-month statutory objection period with the Department of Education."