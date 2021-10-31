Covid 19 has claimed the lives of 273 people in NMD

THE number of deaths from Covid 19 in Newry, Mourne and Down has risen to 273, according to latest figures.

The total number of people tested positive with Covid 19 in NMD currently stands at 25,688.

In the last severn days there has been 651 new cases reported, a drop on the previous week.

The largest number of new cases, 191, was recorded in the 0-19 age bracket.

Latest figures published by NISRA show that 49 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week 9 October to 22 October 2021. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 22 October 2021 has now reached 3,611. Of these, 2,465 (68.3%) took place in hospital, 850 (23.5%) in care homes, 14 (0.4%) in hospices and 282 (7.8%) at residential addresses or other locations. The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health (DoH) to 22 October 2021 was 2,657. The DoH count is based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases, and where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents by place of death, shows that there was a total of 1,120 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 (including deaths that took place somewhere other than the care home) occurring between 18 March 2020 and 22 October 2021. This accounts for 31.0% of all Covid-19 related deaths. However, no assumptions can be made in relation to where the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 22 October 2021 (week 42, 2021) was 313, 24 less than in week 41 and 9 more than the 5-year average (2016-2020) of 304.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 52 (16.6%) of the 313 deaths registered in week 42, an increase of 14 from the previous week. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered to 22 October 2021 has now reached 3,591.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 74.3% of the 3,591 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 22 October 2021.

Over the period of the pandemic, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.4% and 8.2% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.6% respectively). Conversely, Ards & North Down and Fermanagh & Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (2.6 and 2.1 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths).