Braid Vintage Enthusiasts mourn 'founding father'

THE Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts Ltd have lost one of their Founding Fathers, with the death last week of Andrew James (Jim) Harkin, aged 83.

As another Founder member Sammy Millar explained, “James will be badly missed by everyone at the club. He has been our secretary ever since the club was formed over 30 years ago. He will be a big loss”.

Speaking at James’s funeral on Saturday at First Broughshane Presbyterian Church, James’s daughter Hazel Edgar said “Dad told me I was never to forget the Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts, and help them the way I did when he was alive.

“That I will do, if they let me. I promised him I would attend the events as well. He said that when he was gone, many people will help me and support me when attending events.

“I’m sure there are many people here today who will be behind me in doing this, just to make him happy.”

TRAVEL

Apart from his involvement with the Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts, James had been part of the local Vintage scene for years and as Hazel added: “We travelled many many miles, to see tractors, steam engines, cars, motor bikes and lorries.

“We didn’t go any place where Dad didn’t know someone. He always said he wanted me to take my son Stuart to as many vintage events as I did with him.

“There are also people here today who have travelled far to come and join us as a family and say our last goodbye to this amazing man.

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me. I hope I can make my Mum and Dad proud of me; I hope to be half the lady my Mother was, and half the person my amazing Daddy was”

Andrew James (Jim) Harkin was born in Ballymena in November 1937, as the only child of Andrew and Agnes.

He attended Lisnamurrican School and then moved on to the Diamond School.

HAPPY YEARS

He spent most of his working life (42 years) at Stevenson’s, who had their own tribute, with two lorries outside the church.

James met Martha at a dance in Cromkill Orange Hall; they got married in Kells in 1962.

They spent many happy years together before Martha sadly passed away exactly 13 months earlier on 20th September 2020.

On October 10, James took suddenly unwell. He passed away last Wednesday in hospital with daughter Hazel and granddaughter Shannon by his side

Rev Ronnie Agnew officiated at the service in First Broughshane Presbyterian Church.

James was the loving husband of the late Martha (Mattie), the beloved father of Andrew, Nigel, Hazel and the late Geoffrey; father in law of Helen, grandfather of Charlene, Shannon, Shannon and Stuart and great grandfather of Curtis.

After the service at First Broughshane Presbyterian Church, he was laid to rest at Ballymena Cemetery.