Council celebrates Green Flag Awards for local Parks and Open Spaces

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is celebrating success at the prestigious Green Flag Awards. The award scheme, managed locally by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, recognises and rewards the best parks and green spaces across the country. A Green Flag Award signifies that the spaces comply with a range of strict criteria including horticultural, cleanliness, biodiversity, and safety standards. The flag is a testament to the efforts of managers, staff, and volunteers, who work tirelessly to maintain the standards required by the Green Flag Award.

A record number of 84 parks and open spaces in Northern Ireland have been recognised with a Green Flag Award for 2021.

Delamont Country Park, Killyleagh received its first ever Green Flag Award and Newry Canal was a first-time recipient of the coveted ‘Heritage Award’, recognising its historical significance. Slieve Gullion Forest Park received an eighth consecutive Green Flag, while Kilbroney Park, Rostrevor was awarded a fourth Green Flag and Warrenpoint Municipal Park celebrated obtaining a third.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “I am delighted that parks and open spaces across our district continue to receive such prestigious recognition for their exceptionally high standards in upkeep, development and management. I would like to commend the efforts of the dedicated staff that are central to this success.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic endures these wonderful facilities continue to offer our community stunning locations in which to safely socialise, exercise and improve their overall mental and physical wellbeing. I encourage everyone to visit and enjoy these award-winning spaces.”

This is a significant year for the Green Flag Awards as it marks their 25th Anniversary. As part of the Silver Jubilee Anniversary celebrations, an additional ceremony will be held on 23 November 2021 to recognise the people involved in creating some of the best parks in the world. The Council’s Forest Parks Team have been selected as a finalist within the ‘Team of the Year’ category.