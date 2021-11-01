Daniel's film coming to Braid

THE film, ‘Nowhere Special’, featuring Ballymena boy Daniel Lamont, is to go on tour in the Province with Film Hub NI!

Seven-year-old Daniel, who plays Michael, the son of James Norton, has been nominated for a prestigious British Independent Film Award (BIFA) for his breakthrough performance in it.

Belfast-based film Nowhere Special is being organised by Film Hub NI (FHNI) as part of its Collective programme which aims to bring local films to local places.

It will be in The Braid Film Theatre, in the Town Hall, on Friday, December 3.

Nowhere Special, filmed and set in Northern Ireland, is a beautifully heartfelt drama, written and directed by award winning Italian filmmaker Uberto Pasolini.

It stars James Norton as a single Belfast father, along with Daniel.

FHNI is part of the BFI Film Audience Network, a UK wide project to ensure that the greatest choice of film is available to diverse audiences across Northern Ireland.

The initiative is supported through National Lottery funding, distributed by the British Film Institute. Nowhere Special was filmed with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

The Braid Film Theatre is one of 11 community cinemas showing Nowhere Special as part of this FHNI Collective Tour.

Sara Gunn-Smith, Marketing and Audiences Officer for Film Hub NI said audiences can look forward to seeing the film, along with some special guests that will join them on a few of the dates.

Uberto Pasolini, Director, Nowhere Special said filming Nowhere Special in Northern Ireland was one of the highlights of his 35 years of filmmaking.

“The quality of the crew, the brilliance of the Northern Irish actors, the welcome we received everywhere during our shoot, and of course the amazing talents of Daniel and James enabled us to achieve what on paper appeared impossible, an honest yet moving portrait of a very special relationship, a love story between a young father and his very small boy growing through the most difficult circumstances. It is with great pride that we share our journey with your audiences,” he said.

Chris Martin, Co-Producer, Nowhere Special said they are delighted that Film Hub NI has chosen Nowhere Special as the next title to tour as part of the Collective initiative.

Nowhere Special tells the story of John (James Norton) a 35-year-old window cleaner, who lives with his three-year-old son Michael (Daniel Lamont). He was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and has decided that he will find the best family to take Michael in after his death. John cannot face telling his son the truth, taking him on visits to prospective families under the guise of visiting new friends, against the advice of the adoption agency he’s working with.

But as his condition starts to worsen, he begins to ponder what his legacy should be for his son – should Michael start life anew or should John leave him with the tools that would allow him, later in life, to know the father he had?

For ticket information please visit: https://www.filmhubni.org