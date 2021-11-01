“Initial Proposals” for new Westminster constituencies published

PROPOSED changes to the parliamentary constituencies of Fermanagh & South Tyrone and Mid-Ulster have been panned by unionists as “baffling” and “change for the sake of change”.

The Boundary Commission for Northern Ireland recently published its “Initial Proposals” for the new Westminster constituencies as part of the 2023 Review of Parliamentary Constituency Boundaries.

It will be the first major changes here for 15 years.

Full story and analysis in the Courier.

