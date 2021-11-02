Duneane Engineering announces 40 new jobs in move to Ballymena

Duneane Engineering, a new welding and fabrication business, has established a base in Pennybridge Industrial Estate, Ballymena.

The decision to set up in Ballymena was made due to the area’s long-held reputation for being a leader in the highly skilled manufacturing and engineering industries.

Duneane Engineering is focused on offering a range of welding and fabricating services to companies initially throughout Ballymena and Mid and East Antrim, and then concentrating on expanding into the wider Northern Ireland market. Current clients already include long established companies such as McCauleys Trailers in Toome.

The firm has taken up residence in the Victoria Works building, once home to Rory Woolf of the Woolf Engineering and Slemish brands. The company intends to resurrect the Slemish brand once again and build on Woolf Engineering’s past fabrication, welding and precision engineering expertise.

Following engagement with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Economic Development Team, Duneane Engineering chose the new location for its access to skills and expertise, which are synonymous with the borough’s strong manufacturing and engineering heritage.

The company is also benefiting from support through the Mid and East Antrim Manufacturing Task Force, as well as Productivity and Skills sub-groups and Skills Academies, and Council’s Business Escalator Programme as the firm is seeking to expand, and plans to recruit a further 35 to 40 welders in early 2022.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, welcomed Duneane Engineering to Ballymena.

“I am delighted that Duneane Engineering have chosen to invest in Ballymena, and I would like to extend the company a very warm welcome to the borough.

“Mid and East Antrim is renowned for being a leader in the manufacturing and engineering sector, and for being home to a highly skilled workforce, so the decision by Duneane Engineering to locate in Ballymena is a positive acknowledgement of what the area has to offer for future investment and growth.

“The announcement of up to 40 new jobs is great news for the local economy, and I look forward to following the future success of Duneane Engineering in our borough.”

Chair of the Manufacturing Task Force, Graham Whitehurst MBE, said:

“Duneane Engineering is demonstrating the innovation, excellence and creativity that exists in Mid and East Antrim’s manufacturing and engineering sector.

“This welcome investment in Ballymena will be a great boost to our local economy and workforce, and the new roles will no doubt be highly sought after.”

Caitriona Gribben, Director of Duneane Engineering, added:

“After reviewing a number of locations, we had no hesitation in expanding our presence and establishing Duneane Engineering in Ballymena, the home of Woolf Engineering.

"We have close ties with Rory and hope in the future to use the Slemish brand once again. It has proven to be an attractive location as we have the support of the Mid and East Antrim Manufacturing Task Force and we are confident this region has the availability of talent that we need to grow and develop our new business.”

To find out more, why not come along to the Duneane Engineering open day on Friday 10 December from 10am to 12pm at Victoria Works, Pennybridge Industrial Estate, Ballymena BT42 3ER.

To book your place or for more information on the upcoming roles which includes Welders/ Fabrications, Apprentice Welders, Spray Painters, Fitters and Engineering Operatives, please contact Catriona Gribben at Caitriona.gribben@duneng.co.uk

To learn more about the Manufacturing Task Force, contact invest@midandeastantrim.gov.uk, visit www.investmideastantrim.com or follow on Twitter at @MTF_MEABC