NEWRY CHAMBER CELEBRATES 200 YEARS

NEWRY Chamber of Commerce and Trade have announced the return of their annual President’s Banquet. This year’s event will mark the 200th anniversary of the Chamber. It will take place on Friday, November 19, (noon to 3pm) at the Canal Court Hotel and Spa.

Emma Mullen Marmion, Chamber President, commented “The Banquet is always one of the highlights of the business year in the city, with more than 250 guests expected from organisations across the Greater Newry area. We are delighted to be having the event this year after we had to postpone our 2020 banquet.

“It’s amazing to think that the Chamber has been active for over two centuries now. We will hear from inspiring local business leaders about the past, present and future of commercial activity in the Greater Newry Area.

The Chamber has always been about businesses and individuals coming together, sharing ideas and supporting each other. We want to celebrate this collaborative spirit at the Banquet.

The Covid-19 pandemic restrictions meant we had to run most of our events online over the last 18 months. So, we are looking forward to a fantastic afternoon in person. In addition, we are grateful to principal Banquet sponsor Canal Court Hotel & Spa for their support. We are delighted to have St. Vincent de Paul as the Charity partner for the event.

Louise Young, Canal Court Hotel and Spa’s Manager said, “We are delighted to partner with Newry Chamber as they celebrate 200 years. The Canal Court, as the city’s largest hotel and conference facility, has a strong working relationship with the Chamber. Our professional staff will ensure a great afternoon for the Chamber’s guests and the local businesses community.”

Tickets for the event can be reserved by contacting the Newry Chamber office on (028) 30250303 or emailing admin@newrychamber.com.