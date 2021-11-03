Benn receives Charlie's prize

SLEMISH College presented an award very close to the hearts of all at the school last week.

Benn O’Neill was the first recipient of the Charlie McCurdy prize.

A schoo spokesperson said: “The late Charlie was a very creative student who had a real passion for art and design. She was an incredibly determined young lady who set really high standard for herself and was a wonderful example to her peers.

“Her family are giving an annual award in her memory – to celebrate Charlie’s life and to spread some happiness in her name.

“This year the award is being given to Benn )’Neill who did so well at GCSE and has settled well into Sixth Form life at the school.”

More pictures from Slemish College Celebration Day on pages 24 and 25.