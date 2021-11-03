'No place for UDR memorial in public space' - SDLP's Reid

SDLP Ballymena councillor Eugene Reid has said there is no place for a memorial to the Ulster Defence Regiment in a public space.

He was speaking after councillors approved a UDR memorial stone in the Larne Garden of Remembrance.

Councillor Reid said: “While I understand the sensitivities around this proposal I was unable to support the motion brought before council on Monday night. I respect that people feel the need to remember and commemorate in their own way, but I cannot support a memorial to a sectarian militia in a public space.

“The UDR caused terror amongst the nationalist community, with many members using their powers to abuse and torment members of the public. Their members were linked to some of the most harrowing events of our troubled past, including the Miami Showband massacre and serving UDR officers were members of the murderous Glenanne Gang and loyalist paramilitaries.

“The SDLP continually called for the disbandment of this regiment and its regrettable they were allowed to continue until the early 1990s. If people wish to remember the UDR they should do so in private, not in a public space where it would deeply offensive to one side of the community.”