Unpublished work by controversial Ballymena theologian will be brought back into focus

BALLYMENA-born Lord John Alderdice is to launch a previously unpublished work by leading Irish Presbyterian scholar James Ernest Davey

The launch will take place at First Belfast Presbyterian Church on Friday, 5 November.

Davey, also a Ballymena man, was tried on charges of heresy by the Presbyterian Church in 1927 for his liberal views, is widely regarded as one of Northern Ireland’s leading public intellectuals of his time.

Titled “Religious Experience: its nature, validity, forms and problems”, this book, which was written in the 1950s, contains his final considered reflections on religious truth and point to a radical rethinking of theology.

This previously unpublished manuscript was printed only for private circulation in the 1960s due to fears regarding what its publication could mean for rising religious fundamentalism in Northern Ireland at that time.

Upon this publication by Lord Alderdice, Davey’s critical insights on the religious experience are now available in full. Speaking about the publication, Lord Alderdice said: “As a son of the Presbyterian manse myself, I have long been fascinated by the life and work of J Ernest Davey.

“His story is key to understanding the liberal/conservative debate in Irish Presbyterianism, not just throughout the 20th century, but at the present time.”

“I am thrilled to have been able to bring this book to publication for the first time, because even now, over 60 years after Davey’s death, I believe that his ideas provide the basis for a new approach to theology and faith.”

The launch of Davey’s book “Religious Experience: its nature, validity, forms and problems” will take place on Friday, 5 November from 6.45pm to 8pm at the First Belfast Presbyterian Church, Rosemary Street Belfast. It will include a short organ recital, followed by a conversation between William Crawley and Lord Alderdice and a Q&A session.

James Ernest Davey was born in Ballymena in 1890. His father, Rev Charles Davey, was the Minister of the 1st Ballymena Presbyterian Church. Davey had a successful school career at Methodist College and Campbell College, then attending King’s College Cambridge where he obtained a First Class Honours degree in Classics and Theology.

Following a six-year Felowship at Cambridge, J Ernest Davey studied at Edinburgh and Heidelberg University, before returning to Assembly’s College as the youngest person ever to hold a professorial chair. He was later awarded four honorary doctorates for his work in the theological practise.

Lord Alderdice is a former leader of the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland and was the first Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly following its formation in 1998.

He has sat in the House of Lords as a Liberal Democrat since 1996 and is a former Chair of the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Party in the House of Lords.

Born in Ballymena in 1955 Lord Alderdice is a is a Senior Research Fellow at Harris Manchester College Oxford and the Centre for International Studies in the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Oxford. His research interests include the group psychology of violent political conduct and the psychology of religious fundamentalism.

All formats of the book are available on Amazon, with paperback and hardback editions of the book available to be purchased at: https://artis-europe-ltd.sumup.link/