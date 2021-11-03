'Walk and Talk' this week to focus on your Mental Health

PRINCE'S Trust students at North West Regional College (NWRC) Limavady are encouraging everyone to ‘Walk and Talk’ this week to open up about their mental health.

The young students have teamed up with Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide (LIPS) to tackle this important issue by talking and connecting.

‘Walk and Talk’ is a community project created by the Prince’s Trust Team Programme students raising awareness of mental health.

The initiative invites everyone to pick a day and time during November 1 and November 7 to connect with a friend, colleague, or family member.

Denis McLaughlin, Co-ordinator of the Princes Trust Team Programme at NWRC Limavady, explained the background to the project.

He said: “The young people on board felt that mental health issues and concerns were very close to their heart and in their community project, they wanted to do something around mental health, reducing the stigma and getting people to talk about it more, getting them to open up.

