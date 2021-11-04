Carrickmore man who raised over £85,000 for charity recognised at council reception

A CARRICKMORE man who shaves his head for charity on an annual basis, raising in excess of £85,000 in the process, has been recognised for his fundraising efforts.

Seamus Russell was recently recognised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council at a special reception at the council offices.

Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund is just one of the many charities who have benefited from Seamus' selfless nature.

Speaking at the reception, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Errol Thompson, said: "Over the years, Seamus has gained a reputation for shaving his head almost on an annual basis for charity.

"Through this novel way of fundraising, Seamus has not only raised awareness for the work of numerous local charities but has in the process raised in excess of £85,000 for those charities which is a phenomenal amount. In the current climate where their incomes have been hit badly by the pandemic, it is people like Seamus who are the lifeblood of charities.

"I believe it is important that we, as a council, recognises the exceptional efforts and contribution to the community of our residents and I am honoured to have the opportunity to publicly pay tribute to Seamus this evening.

"Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund, are just one of the many charities who have benefited from Seamus’ selflessness and big heart and I know that they are extremely grateful for all you have done for them over the years.

"I am reliably informed, Seamus, that prior to getting you hair shaved, it tends to change colour, the brighter the better.

"Seamus, I understand that you have indicated that you may no longer be shaving your head. I am confident however, that with such generosity of spirit, you will find another avenue to continue to fundraise for the local charities who have already benefitted so much from your great efforts.

"I believe you recently celebrated a milestone birthday and I would like to take this opportunity, somewhat belatedly to wish you a happy birthday.

"In concluding, can I, on behalf of the Members of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and on my own behalf, thank you most sincerely for your efforts over the years and wish you well in the future."