Fountain Place activity linked to horrific murder bid

The ongoing operation at Fountain Place in Ballymena has been linked to a vicious murder bid in which a man suffered severe facial injuries including a fractured skull.

He was found in a field at Lisnamurrican outside the town on 11 October.

Police officers including white suited forensic teams had been present at the Fountain Place premises since early morning on Wednesday.

A police vehicle remained at the scene earlier this morning.

Later that day, Detective Inspector Michael McCoy from Mid and East Antrim Criminal Investigation Department commented yesterday:

“A team of detectives has been working tirelessly since this horrific incident and have today made four arrests. Three men aged 36, 39 and 51 were arrested in the Ballymena area and one man aged 38 was arrested in the greater Belfast area. All four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson and remain in custody at this time.

“The investigation is continuing and I would like to repeat my appeal for anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries to get in touch. The direct number for the investigation team in Ballymena is 02825667228 and the reference number is 327 11/10/21.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

In the immediate afermath of the incident on October 11, Detective Inspector McCoy said: “The man was found in the field, purely by chance, by members of the public. He was found with extensive knife wounds to his chest and face and had sustained fractures to his skull in which was, I believe, a deliberate attempt to murder him. If he had not been discovered when he was, he would not have survived.

“We have been conducting numerous enquiries into this incident and are making steady progress. We now believe that the man travelled from the Belfast area to Ballymena in a silver Volvo XC60, with registration plate TIJ 444, and arrived sometime between 10pm and 11pm on the Sunday night. We also believe that he has made this journey with the intention of meeting an unknown person or persons.

“He was then found in the field on the Lisnamurrican Road at around 8am, at roughly the same time the Volvo XC60 was discovered abandoned and on fire in the rural section of Doury Road in Ballymena.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who saw the silver XC60 Volvo, with the distinctive registration TIJ 444, being driven in the Ballymena area between 10pm on Sunday 10th and 8am on Monday 11th October to get in touch with investigators. I would also ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or anyone with dash-cam footage recorded in the Doury Road area on Monday morning to contact us. The direct number for the investigation team in Ballymena is 02825667228 and the reference number is 327 11/10/21. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”