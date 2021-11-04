Volunteer Amy is happy to go the extra mile

AMY Naughton loves nothing more than going out of her way to help others!

The well known volunteer at Cancer Research Northern Ireland thrives being kept busy in the charity shop in Ballymoney Street in Ballymena.

And nothing is ever too much bother for Amy.

The 37-year-old, who comes from Cushendall, has been volunteering with the local Cancer Research NI shop for almost 20 years!

"I am in the shop one day a week, and really enjoy being involved," Amy told the Guardian.

Shop Manager Alwynn McLaughlin and Assistant Manager, Lyndsey Thompson, both agree Amy is a great help, and not one bit shy of hard work!

"We really all appreciate very much the work Amy does," said Alwynn. "She is a first class volunteer, always willing to do that little extra to get the job done."

Assistant Lyndsey Thompson agrees, pointing out that Amy is always keen to get involved in any Cancer Research NI fund raising events.

The former St. Mary's Primary School pupil in Cushenall and in later years Our Lady of Lourdes, in Ballymoney, told the Guardian she loves all the activity that goes on in the very busy Ballymena store.

"I really love my volunteering work. I think it is really nice to be able to help others in what ever way I can," she said.

Mum and dad, Tom and Maeve, leave Amy off at the shop each Thursday morning and collect her again at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks Amy collected donations in the shop from customers who were in buying.

The money is going to Stand Up to Cancer; last month the nation came together and with the help of stars from across the worlds of music, sport, comedy, and film, an amazing £31,169,340 was raised which will go to further research into cancer, accelerate new cancer treatments to UK patients and save more lives.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4 said it was heartening and humbling that after such a tough 18 months the British public have shown such extraordinary generosity, and that so many amazing people have done so many amazing things for such a vital cause.

"We are profoundly grateful to everyone who helped fund raise, contribute to our shows and donate,” he said.

On the local front the Ballymena store puts out an appeal this week for Winter clothing, Christmas dresses, jumpers, party ware and homeware!

“We are on the lookout for all such items,” outlined shop manager Alywnn. “And we would not say no toys. We are always very pleased to get all sorts of toys, with Christmas fast approaching. Just call at out shop in Ballymoney Street and drop off the items with us.”

Plans are in the pipeline for a Ballymena Youth of the 80s disco in the Adair Arms Hotel on February 5 next year! Proceeds will go to World Cancer Day which is on February 4, 2022.