Boundary Commision proposed changes in NMD

THE proposed constituency of Newry and Armagh has an electorate of 74,585, and is designated as a county constituency as it has more than a small rural element. No change of name is proposed.

.The existing constituency of Newry and Armagh has an electorate of 81,329 which is above the statutory range. It is limited in where it can shed electorate to, given special geographical considerations (in particular the location of built-up areas) and the above range electorates in the other adjacent constituencies of Upper Bann and South Down.

That being so, and considering a balancing of factors (in particular being mindful of the location of built-up areas and undue disruption to existing constituency boundaries), the following split wards have been aligned within Newry and Armagh (within which they were already partially located): Abbey, Damolly and St Patrick’s.

Given that, and in order to satisfy the statutory electorate range in each constituency, the ward of Loughgall (which is split between Fermanagh & South Tyrone and Newry & Armagh) has been aligned with Fermanagh & South Tyrone. The whole ward of Blackwatertown has also been transferred from Newry & Armagh into Fermanagh & South Tyrone constituency.

While the adjacent constituency of South Down is also over-range, it can in turn look to its adjacent under-range constituency of Strangford to reallocate surplus electorate. That being so, the following split wards have been aligned within South Down: Derryleckagh, Loughbrickland, Mayobridge. Considering in particular the location of built-up areas

around Portadown, the ward of Mahon (which is currently split between Newry & Armagh and Upper Bann) has been aligned within Upper Bann. South Down

The proposed constituency of South Down has an electorate of 72,352, and is designated

as a county constituency as it has more than a small rural element. No change of name is

proposed.

The existing constituency of South Down has an electorate of 79,295, which is above the

statutory range. It is limited in where it can shed electorate to, given special geographical

considerations (in particular the location of built-up areas) and the above-range electorates in the other adjacent constituencies of Upper Bann and Newry and Armagh.

That being so, and considering a balancing of factors (in particular the location of built-up

areas and access within each constituency), and the need to satisfy the statutory electorate range in each constituency, the following split wards have been aligned within other adjacent constituencies (in which they are already partially located): Abbey, Damolly, St Patrick’s (within Newry and Armagh), Dromara (within Lagan Valley), Crossgar & Killyleagh and Derryboy (within Strangford) and Banbridge East (within Upper Bann). In addition, the following whole wards which make up Downpatrick and its hinterland have been transferred from South Down to under-range Strangford constituency: Cathedral, Knocknashinna, Lecale, Strangford, and Quoile.

That being so, and being mindful of undue disruption to existing constituency boundaries, the following split wards have been aligned within South Down (in which they are already partially located): Ballyward, Derryleckagh, Gransha, Loughbrickland and Mayobridge. In addition, the whole wards of Ballynahinch and Kilmore have been transferred from Strangford to South Down constituency