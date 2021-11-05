Do you recognise these people?

CAN any of our eagle eyed readers help identify these people?

With the numerous lockdown periods over the past year and a half due to the Covid pandemic, many people have put their creative skills to use to pass the time.

From gardening to spring cleaning, to daily online workouts, people have sought to fill the long lockdown days meaningfully.

One man, Phillip Millar, decided to embark on the intricate mission of tracing his family tree.

Philip explained: “I have been working on my family tree over lockdown.

“I have traced some family members to America.

“Through our discussion I have managed to get a DVD of film transferred from old 8mm film recorded in Ballymena at least 50 years ago.

“I am trying to find out who these people are and where the picture was taken.”

Do any of our readers recognise the lady and gentleman in these photographs?

If you do, or have any information about these pictures please contact Phillip at phillipmillar66@googlemail.

com