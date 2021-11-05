Tesco customers could see empty shelves in the run-up to Christmas

THERE are fears that Tesco customers in Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt could see empty shelves in the run-up to Christmas after what a trade union has called an “offensive” 4% pay rise offer for lorry drivers and warehouse workers.

Unite has stated that it will ballot employees at Tesco’s Belfast distribution centre on strike action, as well as others across the UK in Didcot, Doncaster and Thurrock, following the rejection of the 4% offer which they described as “meagre”.



