Woman dies following Ballymoney road crash

A woman has died and a man has been injured following a crash between a car and a lorry in county Antrim.

It happened on the Frosses Road in Ballymoney shortly before 3pm on Thursday.

Inspector Watt said: “At around 2:50pm, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in the incident.

"The female driver of the car sadly died at the scene as a result of her injuries. A male passenger of the car was taken to hospital following the incident.

"Enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 993 04/11/21.”