Woman dies following Ballymoney road crash

Woman dies following Ballymoney road crash
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com

A woman has died and a man has been injured following a crash between a car and a lorry in county Antrim.

It happened on the Frosses Road in Ballymoney shortly before 3pm on Thursday.

Inspector Watt said: “At around 2:50pm, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in the incident.

"The female driver of the car sadly died at the scene as a result of her injuries. A male passenger of the car was taken to hospital following the incident.

"Enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 993 04/11/21.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130