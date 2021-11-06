Community art project unveiled at Shandon Park

CHILDREN in Shandon Park have unveiled their community art project.

This comes after eight weeks of hard work with Anne-Marie McCusker from SPACE (Safe Place for Artistic Creative Expression). Anne-Marie led the project, teaching the children the skills they needed to express themselves artistically.

The focus of this project was on improving the children’s mental health following lockdown because of COVID-19.

The theme for the project was ‘The Universe’, so the children got stuck in with paints, spray cans and assortments of techniques.

Anne-Marie said: “The children were engaged, dedicated and willing to learn new skills, even despite the weather.”

“(This project) has promoted good mental health and has prevented anti-social behaviour in the community.”

“The whole community has gotten involved, including the parents. They love where they live and this artwork has brought a great sense of community.”

Briedge Coleman, a member of the Shandon Park Resident’s committee, added: “The children have become closer together, and have become more focused on developing their artistic skills than watching TV or video games.”

“It had given them an opportunity to make friends and improve their mental health since lockdown.”

This project was funded by the Department for Communities and the PSNI Neighbourhood policing team in association with Apex housing agency, Shandon Park Resident’s Committee and SPACE.

The artwork will be up permanently in Shandon Park, with more projects planned for Halloween and spring 2022.