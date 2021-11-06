Omagh man on a mission to help the homeless this winter

A LOCAL man is on a mission to help the homeless this winter, as growing numbers face uncertainty about where their next meal will come from coming up to Christmas.

Andy Campbell, of the local mental health support group, SOLACE, is currently organising a fundraising raffle to raise funds for much needed food items for the homeless this winter.

Both monetary donations, which will be used to purchase essential food items and washing essentials, as well as donations of these items, are currently being accepted.

Home Bargains, Omagh, have come on board with Andy's efforts and put a trolley in store for donations.

Andy is also calling on local businesses to get involved with donations for the fundraising raffle.

"At present I am organising a fundraising raffle to help homeless people and would be really grateful if anyone knows of a business or individual who could donate a prize towards this," he said.

"We want to raise as much as we possibly can so as we can to buy quick-made foods, such as noodle pots, porridge pots, biscuits, washing essentials, etc along with tea and coffee, so we can go out and take these directly on to the streets to the homeless in different areas at the weekends, or during the week if the need arises, during November and December in the lead up to Christmas.

Andy continued: "Sleeping bags, blankets, coats, jumpers, hats gloves and scarves are another much needed essential.

"If anyone can help in any way to seek prizes or donate items, all help would be appreciated.

"Also, if anyone knows, or can point me in the right direction, as to where there are homeless people sleeping rough, so we know what areas to concentrate on especially within our own local towns and villages."

Donations can be made through PayPal, https://www.paypal.me/solacefundraiser, and also on the SOLACE Facebook page.