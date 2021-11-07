Pedestrian 'critical after road collision

The Dublin Road in Newry remains closed at this time following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at around 11.20pm on Saturday night.

The male pedestrian is currently in hospital in a critical condition. Diversions are in place whilst enquiries are conducted at the scene and some delays are expected in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact officers at Ardmore on 101 quoting reference number 1976 06/11/21.