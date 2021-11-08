Ian Cochrane - 'unique style channeled rich local resource into literary format'

TO mark what would have been Cullybackey man, Ian Cochrane’s 80th birthday, Dr Philip Taylor looks back at the life and work of the late author.

Since his death in 2004 at the age of just 62, Ian Cochrane has been greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. But as a writer, he seemed to have been almost entirely forgotten – at least until recently.

Thankfully his literary reputation is now being restored, with a reissue of his novel F For Ferg, a collection of his short stories in preparation, and a biography soon to be devoted to him.

During the 1970s and 80s, Ian produced an impressive run of six highly original and widely acclaimed novels. Despite moving to London as a teenager, his books drew almost exclusively on the language and characters of his childhood in Dromona and Cullybackey, a territory he explored in his fiction with fresh insight and irrepressible humour.

Ian was born on November 7, 1941 at Moylarg, the middle child of five. The family lived in a terrace of three small houses, known as the Carry Row due to its proximity to the weir on the River Maine adjacent to Dromona Works.

He was taught at Tullygrawley National School by R.L. Russell, an unusually progressive master who encouraged his pupils to express themselves through art, poetry and prose.

Ian appeared to take little interest in school, and left as soon as he could at the age of 14, but his teacher’s ideas clearly took root at some deeper level. Russell encouraged his pupils, above all, to closely observe and describe their local surroundings, and this is exactly what Ian went on to do in his writing.

On leaving school, Ian entered the local linen plant, Fraser and Haughton’s at Hillmount, enduring 10 hour shifts in the bleaching department. Never particularly suited to paid employment – as he would have been the first to admit – he lasted less than a year at the mill, before taking up a series of equally short-lived occupations, working on a sheep farm, as a stable-boy looking after race horses for local trainer Hugh Dunlop, and as a petrol-pump attendant at what was then Watt’s garage in Cullybackey.

Ian’s adolescent years were also a time of changes and challenges. In the mid-1950s, the family moved from their little cottage at Moylarg to a brand new four-bedroom property in the recently constructed Ard-na-Maine estate in Cullybackey. At their old house, the Cochranes had kept chickens, grown their own vegetables, and drawn water from the well. By comparison, this new development of 96 houses felt almost like a city, and the resulting sense of upheaval and dislocation is something Ian explores in many of his novels and stories.

It was at this time, too, that he began to observe a deterioration in his eyesight. While working at Watt’s garage, he noticed he was unable to read the petrol-pump dial, or to tell the time on the clock of Buick Memorial school as he walked home along Main Street.

His vision worsened to such an extent that experimental surgery was carried out in Belfast, which not only proved futile but caused further, irreparable damage. It was only much later in life that Ian’s condition was identified as Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, a rare genetic disorder also subsequently suffered by his brother Drew, nowadays well-known locally as a champion blind golfer.

Ian had by this time developed a real passion for reading, devouring books at the home of his friend Dermot McTrusty, whose father had an impressive library – “I thought I was in heaven,” Ian later recalled.

He now set about learning Braille, fearing the onset of total blindness, although the illness would thankfully never quite develop to that stage. After attending a training centre for the partially sighted in Torquay, Ian took the bold decision to move to London to follow a course in piano tuning. He set off in 1959, at the age of 18, and would live there for the rest of his life. By Ian’s own account, as the ferry left Belfast he threw his white stick overboard into the Irish Sea, symbolising his intention to defy disability and live life to the full in the capital.

During the 1960s in London, just as he had done as a teenager in Cullybackey, Ian flitted from job to job at a dizzying pace, working as a lift attendant, addiction counsellor, domestic cleaner, telephone sales agent (fish, toilet roll) and switchboard operator. After several years of ‘scribbling’ for his own amusement, he finally began to take night classes in creative writing in the late 1960s at Morley College in Lambeth, where his striking narrative style and authentic voice were quickly recognised by his tutors, and his first published story, The Hawk, was printed in the college magazine in 1970. Further stories soon appeared in two highly prestigious anthologies of new writing, Faber’s Introduction 4 (1971) and Penguin’s Modern Stories 12 (1972).

The 1970s and early ’80s were Ian Cochrane’s heyday. His first two novels, A Streak of Madness (1973) and Gone in the Head (1974), both set in a thinly disguised Cullybackey, won him great praise – his work was proclaimed as “the creation of an extraordinarily gifted artist” by The Listener – and he was now able to devote himself full-time to his true vocation. His third novel, Jesus on a Stick (1975) took his boundary-pushing dark humour to new levels; Ladybird in a Loony-bin (1978) explored mental illness with heightened experimentation and ambition, and F for Ferg (1980) depicted the passions and frustrations of village life with a new-found clarity and precision of style. His final novel, The Slipstream (1983) is an entertaining, deliberately aimless tale of unemployed chancers adrift in West London bedsit land.

Ian’s novels are all told by a young first-person narrator, in a vernacular voice which deliberately tightens the focus of the action and lends his fiction its peculiar intensity. His originality hinges on a winning blend of the sublime and the ridiculous - The Guardian rightly described him as “a serious comic novelist if ever there was one.”

He undoubtedly expanded the Ulster ‘literary imagination’, breaking away from the more formal approach of predecessors such as Forrest Reid or Sam Hannah Bell and introducing a more earthy and irreverent tone. His conversational style is rooted quite naturally in the excitable talk and bawdy banter of his native place, but his real achievement was to channel this rich resource so successfully into a literary format.

In his later years, Ian continued to write on a near-daily basis, but was unable to find a publisher for the work he produced during this period. Changes in British publishing from the 1980s onwards, when the industry became more profit focused and less editorially driven, made it increasingly difficult to find a place for less obviously commercial fiction, just as his own work, ironically, became more personal, dense and challenging.

Yet he remained very much a writer by profession, for whom the practice had a vital therapeutic activity, and he described himself as happiest when hard at work at the old wooden desk in his top-floor flat, warmed by the gas fire, rain beating against the window, blissfully engrossed in his fictional world.

Often overlooked and underappreciated during his lifetime, Ian has recently been afforded some much deserved attention and reassessment.

Turnpike Books in London reissued his novel F For Ferg in 2018, followed by a panel discussion of his fiction at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy. A collection of his unpublished short stories is currently in preparation, as is my own book on his life and work. A biography of this kind is long overdue: from his isolated rural upbringing to the world of literary London, undaunted by blindness or by his lack of formal education, Ian’s journey is certainly a fascinating and inspiring one.

And a new generation of authors has also begun to find inspiration and influence in his writing. Ballymena-born novelist Jan Carson, at the forefront of a new wave of Northern Irish writers, has spoken of how Ian’s books helped her to find her own fictional voice, rooted in her native environment.

“What I loved about Ian Cochrane’s work,” she explains, “was the playfulness, and the idea that my local culture was just as ripe and ready for the fantastical, the absurd, the strange, the grotesque.”

And as his great friend and fellow County Antrim novelist Maurice Leitch says, “I’m delighted Ian is now getting some of the critical acclaim he truly deserves. It’s just a pity he isn’t with us to bask in all the posthumous accolades, he’d be thoroughly revelling in it!”

Anyone who has memories of Ian Cochrane is asked to get in touch with the author, Philip Taylor. Any details, however small, will be useful in building the bigger picture of Ian’s unique life and personality. Contact: cochrane.biography@gmail.com