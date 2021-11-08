Newry business leader finalist in Director of the Year

NEWRY business leader Paul McKernan has been named by the Institute of Directors (IoD) as a finalist for the Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards.

The Managing Director of StatSports has been shortlisted in the International category.

Winners of the prestigious awards, sponsored by AIB, will be announced during a ceremony at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast on Thursday 2nd December.

Gordon Milligan, Chairman, IoD NI commented:

“Each year we look forward to the Director of the Year Awards and the opportunity to recognise and celebrate Northern Ireland’s most dynamic and successful business leaders from across all industries and sectors.

“As we look ahead to post-pandemic economic recovery, it is wonderful to see so many high-calibre finalists, who are making a real and positive contribution towards Northern Ireland’s growth and development, named on the 2021 shortlist.

“These pragmatic and forward-thinking directors demonstrated admirable organisational leadership throughout a sometimes daunting and uncertain situation, and they should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved.

“Huge congratulations go to all those who have made the shortlist and best wishes to everyone for the final.”