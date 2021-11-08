Run for Ella helps children with cancer

It’s amazing what a good idea, a group of enthusiastic young people and the use of social media can achieve.

It all began when Caoimhe Cowan asked her teachers Miss McAleenan and Mr Morgan if they could give her some guidance on how to organise a tractor run to help her raise money for the charity “Cancer Research UK for children and young people.”

Of course, what Caoimhe already knew was that Miss McAleenan and Mr Morgan were not talkers but people who achieved results and the product of those conversations were brought to fruition in Hilltown on Halloween Sunday.

Even the weather was favourable with clear skies and sunshine greeting the participants who assembled well in advance of the noon starting time. Over one hundred and ten tractors and lorries turned up at Hilltown farmers attested sales Ltd Property for the “run for Ella” and were led off by the Cowan family.

The event raised a whopping £ 3,946 plus €71.95 through the generosity of the local farming community once again.

The Cowan family wanted to raise money for this charity as a way of thanking the wonderful staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital for sick children who treated little Ella so skilfully over the past two months. Thankfully Ella is now making an excellent recovery, although her care will continue for some time yet. Indeed, she was well enough to make an appearance together with her mum Charmaine, dad Paul, brothers Gareth and Shay and sister Caoimhe before the run began on Sunday as a way of thanking all those who turned up to support them in this worthwhile fund-raising event. They particularly wanted to thank all the tractor and lorry drivers who always support these events so generously.

The members of the local Hilltown community who walked into the event and also gave generously. The Clonduff Vintage Club members who helped with the organisation of the event on the day. The stewards who manned the various road junctions thus keeping all the road users safe during the run and the team of street collectors led by, yes, you’ve guessed it, the indominable Miss Bernice McAleenan.

They are also indebted to Hilltown farmers attested sales Ltd, especially Mr John Farnon and the management committee, for the use of their excellent premises as a starting and finishing point for the run. A cheque presentation event will be organised in the near future.

Photograph credited to Leslie McMullan.