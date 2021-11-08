The Hub in Cullybackey officially opened

BANN Maine West (BMW) Community Cluster were delighted to welcome Mayor William McCaughey to The Hub on Wednesday, October 20 to officially open this new venture.

The Hub is a new community initiative open for anyone to call and visit open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm. There is a community shop, full of quality gift items and some hand crafted products ideal for Christmas presents. All profits from the community shop go back into the local community again. We also have an information area where you can call in to find out more about what is going on in the area, pick up some information on local initiatives and put forward your own ideas about what you would like to see in the area. Also in The Hub there will be Chatty Conversations going on every Wednesday morning between 10 and 12noon when representatives from local support organisations will be available with advice and information. The next session will be Wednesday 27th October when there will be someone available from Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership to provide information on their services and answer any queries you might have.

We are also delighted to be working with Blessings Café next door to the Hub on a Chatty Café initiative to encourage more people to come out and chat and the health benefits that comes along with this.

Joanne Brown Kerr, Development Officer with Bann Maine West, commented: “We are excited to open this new venture which we hope will encourage more people out, to shop local and to find out more about what is going on in the area. Why not call for a chat to find out more!”

Bann Maine West are very grateful to the Community Lottery Fund for supporting this project.

Bann Maine West Community Cluster was set up in 2010 with the support of the local Council with the purpose of working with community groups. We work with Portglenone Enterprise Group, Cloney Rural Development Association, Grange Cross Community Association, Hillstown Rural Community Group, Cullybackey Community Partnership and Tullygarley & District Residents Association. We have been and continue to be involved in a wide range of projects working with groups individually as well as quite a few joint projects. Our member groups enjoy learning and supporting each other to keep improving our local areas.

If you would like to find out more about any of our projects, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with Joanne by phone on 02825882281/ 07866408092 or email admin@bannmainewest.co.uk. More details can be found on our website www.bannmainewest.co.uk