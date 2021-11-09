Muckamore probe meetings

THE Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry is set to hold a series of additional Information Session this week.

The Inquiry team is urging those impacted by issues at the Hospital to come forward as part of Inquiry process.

The first session will be held in the Dunsilly Hotel in Antrim tonight (Tuesday) at 7pm - though the organisers have stressed that there will be further opportunities to engage at a later date.

The Information Sessions, led by the Public Inquiry Chair Tom Kark QC, will provide those affected by Muckamore Abbey Hospital the opportunity to engage with the Inquiry Team and receive further information about the Inquiry process.

Additional Information Sessions are set to take place at the Tullyglass House Hotel in Ballymena at 6pm on November 10 and via Zoom on November 11 at 5pm.

To ensure all events are compliant with COVID-19 guidance, the Inquiry Team has asked that all attendees register for their chosen Information Session.

This can be done by phoning the Inquiry Team directly on 028 9051 5462 or by emailing info@mahinquiry.org.uk - all contact will remain confidential and treated in a sensitive manner.

Prior to the sessions, those who can, are encouraged to fill out the short contact form available on the Inquiry website at www.mahinquiry.org.uk

“This independent Public Inquiry has been set up to consider the serious and complex issues at Muckamore Abbey Hospital. This Inquiry is about the well-being of vulnerable people who have been entrusted into the care of others, often away from their families,” said Tom Kark.

“These issues will be thoroughly and impartially investigated by myself and my team.

“It is important that all those who have information, of whatever nature, come forward as early as possible and I encourage all those affected to engage with the Inquiry.

“I recognise that this may be an extremely distressing time for some and I can assure individuals that all engagement with the Inquiry will be treated with sensitivity.”

The Public Inquiry into allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital commenced last month - and hearings are scheduled to take place in spring 2022.