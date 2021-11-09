This week's front & back pages

Tuesday 9 November 2021 9:20
Holders Coleraine safely through to last four of Bet McLean League Cup
Covid-19 - Tue 9th November Figures
Lurgan schoolteacher Seamus Heffron looking for double joy
Derek Paton crowned Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion
Ireland squad named for Autumn Nations Series
He is the Champion! Mark Allen scoops Northern Ireland title
Bannsiders face trip to Glentoran
Michael Dunlop to race Buildbase Suzuki superbike at Oulton Park
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Dr Dessie Nutt.
