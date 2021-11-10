A cracking Christmas Lights Festival for Omagh!

THE festive season will officially begin in Fermanagh and Omagh on Saturday, November 20 with the opening of the ‘Christmas Lights Festival’.

Organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the ‘Christmas Lights Festival’ will see the facades of a number of buildings across the district transformed with custom light displays and projections from 6pm to 11pm each evening until January 5, 2022.

There will also be the traditional Christmas lights displays in Enniskillen and Omagh as well as a festive programme of entertainment in each town centre plus a range of Christmas activities and events across many of the council facilities.

Speaking about the ‘Christmas Lights Festival’, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson, said: “While the traditional Christmas lights switch on will not take place this year, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to delivering a wonderful Christmas experience for residents of and visitors to the district and is delighted to offer an extended programme of town centre entertainment to further support the evening economy and the recovery and revitalisation of our town centres in the lead up to Christmas.

"Last year’s Christmas Lights Festival attracted large numbers of people, particularly families, into our town centres. I am confident that this year’s Christmas Lights Festival will, once again, offer a positive Christmas experience district-wide and make our towns and villages ​magical places to visit and enjoy over the festive season.

"Christmas lights shows will take place nightly at the Intec Centre, Enniskillen and the Court House, Omagh from 6pm to 11pm from November 20, to January 5, 2022. Other buildings and areas in each town centre will be illuminated with innovative and creative light displays.

"Christmas lights displays will also feature in Carrickmore, Dromore, Fintona, Irvinestown and Lisnaskea.

"Festive entertainment will be on offer in Enniskillen and Omagh town centres on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons commencing on Saturday, November 20, with music and activities for all the family in Enniskillen and Omagh town centres including appearances by the Snow Sisters.

"Friday night’s 'Live Local n’Late' programme will run until Friday, December 17 while the popular 'Live, Local at Lunchtime' will continue through until Saturday, December 18.

"In addition, as part of the Christmas Lights Festival programme of activity, the council is sponsoring the Winter Wonderland at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh which will run from December 3 to January 2, 2022 and will feature a Christmas Market, the Omagh Eye Ferris Wheel and the Santa experience. It is also supporting the Share Village on Ice experience, at the Share Village, Lisnaskea which is now open and will run until December 19."

For further information on the ‘Christmas Lights Festival’ please follow the council’s social media channels @fermanaghomagh, visit the events section on the council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com or telephone 0300 303 1777 (calls charged at local rate).