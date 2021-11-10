Four masked men 'searched' property at Glarryford

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a house at Crankill Road, Glarryford, yesterday evening, Tuesday 9th November.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.30pm that four masked men had entered the property, before searching it.

“The two male householders, one of whom is aged in his 60s, and one of whom is in his 70s, were both inside at the time.

“After approximately 15 minutes, the men, who were all described as wearing dark coloured clothing and dark gloves, left without taking anything.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw any suspicious activity, to contact us.

“We are also appealing for information about a dark coloured Seat Leon car which was reported to have been seen in the area at the time of the incident.

“Anyone who may be able to assist us with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1749 of 09/11/21.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.